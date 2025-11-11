Justin's Forecast: Nice Veterans Day, Rain Brings a Cooldown Late Week

MORNING: Mostly sunny and in the 50s at daybreak (sunrise 6:14 a.m.) with light winds.

AFTERNOON: Veterans Day highs reach the mid-and-upper 70s with a partly cloudy sky and light winds.

EVENING: Sunset is 4:35 p.m. and temperatures drop to the 60s after 7:00 p.m. as high clouds remain.

TONIGHT: Lows in the upper 50s with a mostly cloudy sky.

Mild weather on Veterans Day will continue Wednesday despite even thicker high clouds. Nighttime lows stay in the upper 50s.

A shift in the weather arrives Thursday with 25 mph south gusts. Expect highs in the mid 70s with a partly cloudy sky. The chance of showers increases from 20% Thursday afternoon to 60% Thursday night.

Rain totals around 0.10" to 0.25" are anticipated, and Thursday night through early Friday looks like the most likely time for the bulk of the moisture to fall. Showers are still possible through Friday. A 20% chance will last into Saturday, as well.

Highs Friday will only reach the mid 60s, one of the coolest days since early April. Below-average highs in the 60s are forecast through the weekend. Nighttime lows will be colder, in the upper 40s, starting Saturday night.

Highs remain below-average, in the low 60s, across all of next week, as we see it now. Slight rain chances may materialize next week, but any amounts look negligible.

Even though it's fall, don't forget the sunscreen if you're out enjoying the weather; the UV index is "moderate" from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (sunburn in 45 minutes).

The forecast pollen levels are "low" over the next four days, with elm and sagebrush listed as the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" in Las Vegas due to particle pollution.