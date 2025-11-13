Justin's Forecast: Near-Record Warmth Today, Showers Expected Tomorrow

MORNING: Partly cloudy and in the mid-and-upper 50s at daybreak with light winds.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny with highs near 80° and 5-10 mph winds. The record in Las Vegas is 81° set back in 1953.

EVENING: Sunset is 4:35 p.m. and temperatures drop to the 60s after 7:00 p.m. as clouds begin to increase.

TONIGHT: Lows near 60° with a mostly cloudy sky and a 20% shower chance after midnight.

Friday brings a 50% chance of showers, generally light, alongside a mostly cloudy sky. Rain totals should be under 0.10", with an early morning round of wet weather looking likely before afternoon highs touch 71°.

Rain is possible at any point Saturday, and the chance in Las Vegas is very high (90%) with possible totals around 0.50" as a round of heavier showers is expected in the afternoon or evening. Highs Saturday are limited to the mid 60s alongside a mostly cloudy sky.

Sunday sees scattered showers (50%), south winds at 10-20 mph most of the day, and highs in the low 60s with a mostly cloudy sky.

Nighttime low temperatures will be in the 50s across the weekend.

Spotty additional showers are still possible early next week, with a 30% chance Monday (high 61°) and a 20% chance Tuesday (high only 58°).

Nighttime lows fall to the 40s next week.

Upper 50s next Wednesday give way to highs in the low 60s by the end of the week as we gear up for the F1 race. Right now we don't see any appreciable rain chances on Saturday evening (Nov. 22nd) and temperatures will likely be cool, in the 50s, during the Las Vegas Grand Prix.