Justin's Forecast: Near-Record Warmth Next Three Days

MORNING: Wake-up temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s early, then low 60s after 9 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Sunny with highs in the low 70s for the first time since mid-November. Light winds.

EVENING: A drop through the 60s into the 50s after 8 p.m.

TONIGHT: Lows in the mid 40s to near 50° around the valley. Still calm and clear.

A record-tying 72° is forecast Thursday (last set in 1939). Friday sees 71°, which is 14° above-average for the date.

Nighttime lows in the upper 40s to near 50° around Las Vegas are chilly, but about 10° above-average.

Highs in the upper 60s will be the rule this weekend, next week, and the following weekend.

A weak system may bring a few showers on Sunday, December 21st and Monday, December 22nd, but the chance is only 10% as we see it now.