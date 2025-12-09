Justin's Forecast: Near-Record Warmth Mid-to-Late Week

MORNING: Wake-up temperatures in the 40s early, with 50s after 8 a.m. and 60s after 10 a.m. Sunny with breezes under 10 mph.

AFTERNOON: Sunny with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s and winds capped at 10 mph.

EVENING: A quick drop to the 50s after 6:00 p.m. with a clear sky and light winds.

TONIGHT: Lows in the mid-to-upper 40s around the valley. Still calm and clear.

Highs climb back to the upper 60s today, and reach the low 70s on Wednesday for the first time since mid-November.

A record-tying 72° is forecast Thursday (last set in 1939). Friday will see 71°, which is nearly 15° milder than the mid-December average.

Nighttime lows will still be chilly, in the upper 40s to near 50° in Las Vegas, but that's 10° above-average.

The storm track remains locked across the Pacific Northwest for the foreseeable future. Dry weather in Southern Nevada should continue through the weekend before Christmas (Saturday, December 20th and Sunday, December 21st) and likely through the holiday itself.

Highs in the upper 60s will be the rule during this mild mid-to-late December stretch. Lows at night next week remain in the upper 40s.