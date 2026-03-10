Justin's Forecast: Near 90° This Weekend

MORNING: Wake-up temperatures in the mid 50s in Las Vegas with light breezes and a mostly sunny sky.

AFTERNOON: Southwest breezes at 10-20 mph by late afternoon as readings reach the upper 70s with mostly sunny conditions.

EVENING: Sunset is 6:43 p.m. and we'll have lingering cool breezes with readings falling into the 60s after 8:00 p.m.

TONIGHT: Lows in the mid 50s with a clear sky and light winds.

Wednesday brings low 80s with sunshine and light winds after starting in the mid 50s.

Thursday sees sunshine, light breezes, and a high of 85° (the record is 86° from 2017).

Friday climbs to 87° with increasing afternoon clouds and 5-15 mph southeast breezes.

Record highs will fall this weekend and next week as an intense March warm-up develops across the West.

We're forecasting a record-setting 90° Saturday, 89° Sunday, 90° Monday, 92° Tuesday (St. Patrick's Day), 95° Wednesday, 97° Thursday, and 96° next Friday. The all-time March record high is 93°, and we'll expect to surpass that benchmark several times next week.

Spring officially begins at 7:46 a.m. on Friday, March 20th.

The forecast pollen levels have climbed to the "high" category and will remain elevated for the next month as trees continue to bloom across the valley. Ash, juniper, and elm are the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, and keeping windows closed (especially when it's windy) is advised. Dust and dander aggravate allergies, but vacuuming and dusting often will help.

The UV index is "high" from 11 a.m. through noon, meaning a sunburn could happen in 30 minutes for some people, so grab a hat and sunscreen if you're outside from mid-morning to mid-afternoon (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.).

The air quality forecast is "moderate" due to particle pollution, which tends to accumulate when we have light winds, cool nights, and mild days.