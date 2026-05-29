Justin's Forecast: Near 80° Today, 90s This Weekend, 100s Next Week

MORNING: Expect lingering 10-15 mph breezes at daybreak with readings in the 60s and partly cloudy conditions. There's a 10% chance of a shower, mainly near the Spring Mountains.

AFTERNOON: Light 5-15 mph breezes with partly cloudy conditions, highs near 80°, and a 10% chance of a shower early in the afternoon.

EVENING: Readings in the 70s with light 5-15 mph breezes and a clear sky.

TONIGHT: Lows in the low-to-mid 60s with light 5-10 mph breezes.

A warming trend to the 90s arrives this weekend (90° Saturday, 94° Sunday) with generally calm and sunny conditions. Wake-up temperatures will be in the 60s early each morning with 70s after 8 a.m. and 80s after 10 a.m.

Triple digits are back next week; we flip the calendar to June on Monday with a sunny high of 99°. Highs range from 101° to 104° the rest of the week with sunny, generally calm conditions.Nighttime and early morning lows will be in the low-to-mid 70s next week.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today (ozone and particle pollution) and tomorrow (ozone).

Forecast pollen levels are "medium" with ragweed, grasses, and oak listed as the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

Sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. today; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strongest from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m., when a sunburn can happen in 15 to 30 minutes.