Justin's Forecast: Near 105° Next Three Days, Windy Friday and Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MORNING: It's in the 80s at sunrise with a mainly sunny sky and light winds.

AFTERNOON: High of 105° with sun and some high clouds. Light winds.

EVENING: Readings in the 90s after 7 p.m. with light winds.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and warm, lows in mid-80s.

An Extreme Heat Warning from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday as "major" heat risk returns to Southern Nevada. High of 106° in Las Vegas with sun and high clouds; there's a 10% shower or t'shower chance across southern Clark County.

Friday sees 105° with southwest gusts of 30 mph in the afternoon. Friday night remains breezy and mild with lows in the mid 80s.

Saturday is very windy with 20-40 mph southwest winds, sunshine, and highs near 102°. Some blowing dust is expected, especially near open areas.

Sunday has a lingering breeze (15-25 mph) and highs in the upper 90s after a slightly cooler start in the upper 70s. Plenty of sun is expected.

Highs next week remain in the mid-to-upper 90s, with early morning lows in the mid 70s, which is typical for mid-September.

Sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strong enough between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. that a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes.

The air quality forecast is "good" today and tomorrow.

Forecast pollen levels are "medium" today and tomorrow and "medium-high" the rest of this week with ragweed, grasses, and sagebrush listed as the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.