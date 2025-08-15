Justin's Forecast: Near 100° This Weekend With Breezes, a Stray Storm Possible

MORNING: Mid-and-upper 80s at sunrise, 90s by 10 a.m., sunny with south breezes at 5-15 mph.

AFTERNOON: Highs hit 102° from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. with south winds at 15-25 mph and a partly cloudy sky. There's a 10% chance of pop-up storms around Las Vegas, but most storms remain east of us in Arizona and Utah.

EVENING: Temperatures in the upper 90s at sunset fall to the upper 80s before midnight. Late-night lows in the low 80s in Las Vegas with upper 70s in some spots.

SATURDAY: Near 100° Saturday with some humidity and a 20% chance of a pop-up storm. Gusts back to 15-25 mph in the afternoon.

SUNDAY: Near 101° Sunday with marginal humidity and a mostly sunny sky. South winds at 10-20 mph in the afternoon.

Even as highs drop near 100° across the weekend, the early mornings and evenings will still be the best times to get outside to avoid the heat. We'll wake to the upper 70s around 5 to 7 a.m. each weekend morning. Breezes pick up each weekend afternoon to 20-25 mph, as you can see in the forecast:

Winds relax Monday and Tuesday as highs reach 103°-104°, which is average for mid-August.

Highs heat up considerably by the middle of next week, approaching 110° Wednesday and Thursday.

I got a question on social media recently asking if we are setting a record for the least amount of rain in a summer because it has been a bleak monsoon season so far.

It has indeed been a very dry monsoon season, but we still have all the way through the end of September to add to our meager rainfall totals so far.

WATCH here for that full explanation:

Answering your questions: is this the driest monsoon season yet?

The UV index is "very high" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes). Sunscreen, a broad hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are smart if you're outside for any length of time between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

The forecast pollen levels are "medium" this week, with ragweed, grass, and sagebrush the predominant pollen types.

