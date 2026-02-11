Justin's Forecast: Mostly Cloudy with Breezes and an Isolated Rain Chance

MORNING: Mostly cloudy with readings ranging from the mid 50s to the mid 60s. Expect south breezes at 10-20 mph around Las Vegas alongside a 10% rain chance.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s and south winds at 15-25 mph. A 20% chance for passing showers can't be ruled out, but better chances remain east of Las Vegas.

EVENING: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for passing showers and temperatures falling to the 50s by 9 p.m. as south winds linger at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s and south winds at 5-15 mph and a 10% rain chance.

Thursday starts mostly cloudy but trends partly cloudy, while a 10% chance of passing showers lingers. Highs will be in the mid 60s and northeast breezes look light at 5-10 mph.

Friday is mostly sunny with north winds at 10-15 mph and highs in the upper 60s.

Saturday starts partly cloudy but finishes mostly cloudy. Southeast winds at 10-20 mph in the afternoon accompany highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday marks the beginning of a more impactful weather system. We'll be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s and south winds at 15-25 mph. Only a 10% rain chance on Sunday, but that ramps up Sunday night through Monday morning.

Monday only reaches 61°, there's a 60% rain chance, and southwest winds are forecast to hit 15-30 mph. It's safe to say winter is not done with Las Vegas just yet.

Tuesday and Wednesday see additional rain chances (50% and 60%, respectively) with highs remaining in the upper 50s. Tuesday is still windy (southwest 15-30 mph) but Wednesday's breezes are more manageable at 10-20 mph.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" the next few days due to particle pollution.

The forecast pollen levels are "medium" over the next four days, with juniper and ash listed as the predominant pollen types.