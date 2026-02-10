Justin's Forecast: Mostly Cloudy with 10%-20% Rain Chance Next Few Days

MORNING: Mostly cloudy with readings in the 50s and light breezes.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with south winds 10-20 mph and highs in upper 60s.

EVENING: Cloudy with a 10% chance of passing showers, south winds at 5-15 mph, and temperatures dropping to the 50s by 10 p.m.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a 20% chance of passing showers, south winds at 5-15 mph, and lows in the mid 50s.

Wednesday remains mostly cloudy, and southwest winds at 15-25 mph will develop. The chance of a passing shower is 20% through the day, and highs will be limited to the upper 60s.

Nighttime lows will be in the mid 40s Wednesday night and beyond.

Thursday remains mostly cloudy with a 10% chance of passing showers. Highs will be in the mid 60s and northeast breezes look light at only 5-10 mph.

Friday is mostly sunny with north winds at 10-15 mph and highs in the mid-to-upper 60s.

Saturday is partly cloudy with 10-15 mph south winds and highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday marks the beginning of a more impactful weather system that will bring rain and cooler temperatures across early next week.

Highs on Sunday reach the mid 60s as south winds blow at 15-25 mph under a mostly cloudy sky, with a 20% chance for passing showers beginning in the afternoon.

Monday only reaches the upper 50s, and there's a 60% rain chance with southwest winds at 15-25 mph.

Tuesday and Wednesday see a lingering 40% chance of showers, and highs limited to the upper 50s.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" the next few days due to particle pollution.

The forecast pollen levels are "medium" over the next four days, with juniper and ash listed as the predominant pollen types.