Justin's Forecast: Mostly Cloudy Today, Warmer This Week, Weekend Changes

MORNING: Mainly cloudy with wake-up temperatures in the 60s in Las Vegas with calm conditions.

AFTERNOON: Highs in the mid 80s with partly sunny conditions and southeast breezes at 5-15 mph.

EVENING: Partly cloudy and in the 70s with 5-10 mph breezes.

TONIGHT: Lows near 60° with 5-10 mph breezes and a mainly clear sky.

Sunshine and increased warmth are here Tuesday (89°) and Wednesday (90°).

Breezes pick up starting midweek; expect 20 mph gusts Wednesday, and 25 mph gusts Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Highs will be in the mid 80s Thursday and low 80s Friday with a return of mostly cloudy conditions.

Rain chances climb to 10% Friday night, 30% Saturday, and 20% Sunday as a low pressure system digs into the West. Highs dip to the mid 70s this weekend as a result.

Forecast pollen levels are "extreme" this week. Tree pollen (mulberry, ash, alder) is the predominant pollen type. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting more often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" this week due to ozone.