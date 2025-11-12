Justin's Forecast: Mostly Cloudy Today, Showers Friday and Beyond

MORNING: Mostly cloudy and in the upper 50s at daybreak (sunrise 6:15 a.m.) with light winds.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s and light winds. While a stray sprinkle is possible, it's unlikely.

EVENING: Sunset is 4:35 p.m. and temperatures drop to the 60s after 7:00 p.m.

TONIGHT: Lows in the upper 50s with decreasing clouds late.

After a cool morning in the upper 50s, Thursday looks mostly sunny and warm, with a forecast of 80° in Las Vegas just 1° shy of the record set in 1953.

Friday brings a 40% chance of showers and a mostly cloudy sky. Rain totals should be under 0.10" and highs should briefly touch 70°.

Saturday carries the best chance (70%) for showers and possible thundershowers with rain totals near 0.25" and highs in the mid 60s alongside a mostly cloudy sky.

Sunday sees scattered showers (50%), some 10-20 mph breezes, and highs in the low 60s.

Nighttime low temperatures will be in the mid-to-low 50s Friday night through the weekend.

Spotty showers are still possible next week, with a 40% chance Monday (63°) and a 30% chance Tuesday and Wednesday (highs of 59° and 62°, respectively).

Nighttime lows will fall to the 40s Monday night through much of next week.