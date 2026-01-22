Justin's Forecast: Mostly Cloudy Today, Isolated Showers Friday Into Saturday

MORNING: Partly-to-mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 60s and light winds.

EVENING: Mostly cloudy with 50s dipping to the 40s by 10 p.m.

TONIGHT: Lows in the mid 40s with partly cloudy conditions and light winds.

Mostly cloudy conditions continue Friday as highs return to the low 60s and a 20% chance of spotty showers develops in the afternoon and overnight time frame.

A few showers may linger into Saturday morning, and north winds at 10-20 mph on Saturday in the wake of that system will bring afternoon sunshine but chilly highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the 30s are forecast Saturday night, Sunday night, and Monday night.

Highs remain in the upper 50s Sunday and Monday with mostly sunny conditions.

Las Vegas climbs to the low 60s Tuesday and Wednesday, with mid 60s Thursday and Friday and near-70° highs next weekend.

The same weather system swirling south of Southern Nevada the next couple days will spark a major winter storm for the rest of the country, with debilitating ice and snow as far south as Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, etc. That storm will then wind up the East Coast with heavy snow before exiting the Northeast early next week.