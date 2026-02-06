Justin's Forecast: Mild Weather Through the Weekend

MORNING: Mostly cloudy with a few showers at sunrise, but sun increases quickly in Las Vegas. Readings in the 50s with light breezes.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy with highs back in the low 70s.

EVENING: Mainly clear with 60s dropping to the 50s after 9 p.m.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool with lows near 50°.

Both weekend days look fantastic, weather-wise. Highs rise to the low 70s with a mostly sunny sky and winds will be light, at only 5-10 mph.

Nighttime and early morning lows will be in the upper 40s and low 50s for the next several nights.

We'll squeeze out one more day in the low 70s Monday, despite mostly cloudy conditions, thanks to southwest breezes at 10-20 mph. A 10% chance of a shower returns Monday night.

Highs dip to the 60s starting Tuesday, with clouds and a 10% chance of a few passing showers. That chance lingers through Wednesday into Thursday.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" this week due to particle pollution.

The forecast pollen levels are "medium" over the next four days, with juniper and ash listed as the predominant pollen types.

Even though it's winter, the UV index is "moderate" from 11 a.m. through 1 p.m., meaning a sunburn could happen in 45 minutes for some people, so grab a hat if you're outside for that long around midday.