Justin's Forecast: Mild Weather Continues, Rain for Christmas

MORNING: Wake-up temperatures in the 40s and low 50s early, then 60s by 10 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy and calm in Las Vegas. The forecast high of 68° should tie the record, set last year.

EVENING: A drop from the 60s to the 50s by 7 p.m.

TONIGHT: Lows in the upper 40s late.

Highs remain in the upper 60s this weekend with a partly-to-mostly cloudy sky. The record on Sunday (68° from 2023) is in jeopardy of being broken. We may touch 70° on Monday, which is 14° above-average.

Rain chances are 10% Tuesday, but climb to 50% after dark, 80% on Christmas Eve (Wednesday), and 70% on Christmas Day (Thursday). A 30% chance of showers lingers Friday, with a 10% chance Saturday.

Highs dip to the low 60s for the holidays on Wednesday and Thursday, and remain there through the following weekend. Nighttime lows remain in the mid-to-upper 40s during this stretch.