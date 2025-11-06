Justin's Forecast: Mild Weather Continues, Changes Next Week

MORNING: High clouds mix with sunshine early today as temperatures start in the 60s with light winds.

AFTERNOON: Highs reach the upper 70s with sunshine and light winds.

EVENING: Sunset is 4:40 p.m. and temperatures drop into the 60s by 8:00 p.m. under a clear sky.

TONIGHT: Lows in the mid-and-upper 50s with a calm, clear sky.

Highs in the mid 70s today will rise to the upper 70s Friday and Saturday, and 80° is expected Sunday. Ample sunshine and light winds during this stretch. Expect upper 70s again on Monday as high clouds return; increased cloudiness sticks around next week as temperatures range in the 70s.

Cooler highs in the 60s are currently forecast for the end of next week, as rain chances materialize between Friday the 14th, Saturday the 15th, and Sunday the 16th.

Nighttime lows remain cool, in the mid-and-upper 50s around Las Vegas.

The forecast pollen levels are "low" over the next four days, with elm, chenopods, and sagebrush listed as the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" in Las Vegas due to particle pollution, but should improve to "good" tomorrow as breezes sweep out the particle pollution.

Even though it's fall, don't forget the sunscreen if you're out enjoying the weather; the UV index is "moderate" from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (sunburn in 45 minutes).