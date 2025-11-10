Justin's Forecast: Mild Through Midweek, Then Big Changes

MORNING: Clear and in the upper 50s and low 60s at daybreak (sunrise 6:13 a.m.) with light winds.

AFTERNOON: Highs reach the upper 70s and low 80s with light winds and a mostly sunny sky.

EVENING: Sunset is 4:36 p.m. and temperatures drop into the 60s after 7:00 p.m.

TONIGHT: Lows in the mid-and-upper 50s with a calm, clear sky.

Expect upper 70s to last into Tuesday (Veterans Day) and Wednesday as high clouds thicken across Southern Nevada. Winds remain light through midweek. Nighttime lows stay in the mid-and-upper 50s.

A dramatic shift in the weather arrives Thursday with 30 mph southwest daytime gusts. Expect highs in the mid 70s with a mostly cloudy sky.

The chance of showers increases to 40% late Thursday, 50% Thursday night, and lingers at 30% on Friday. Rain totals around 0.10" are anticipated.

Highs Friday will only reach the low 60s, our coolest day since early April. Below-average highs in the low 60s are forecast through the weekend. Nighttime lows will be colder, in the mid 40s, starting Friday and lasting into next week.

Highs remain below-average, in the upper 50s and low 60s, across all of next week, as we see it now. Slight rain chances may materialize next week, but any amounts look negligible.

Even though it's fall, don't forget the sunscreen if you're out enjoying the weather; the UV index is "moderate" from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (sunburn in 45 minutes).

The forecast pollen levels are "low" over the next four days, with elm and sagebrush listed as the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" in Las Vegas due to particle pollution.