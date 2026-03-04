Justin's Forecast: Mild This Afternoon, Windy and Colder Tomorrow

MORNING: Sunny with wake-up temperatures in the low 50s and light breezes at 5-10 mph. Jump to the 60s by 9 a.m. and 70s by 11 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Highs in upper 70s with southwest breezes at 10-20 mph and increasing high clouds.

EVENING: High clouds with 10-15 mph breezes and reading in the 60s.

TONIGHT: Lows in the low 50s with light 5-10 mph breezes and a clear sky.

A Wind Advisory is posted from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday with northwest gusts of 30-45 mph around Las Vegas and 60 mph in Laughlin. Highs will be 10° cooler tomorrow, in the mid 60s, after starting in the low 50s.

Thursday night drops to the mid 40s with continued 15-25 mph winds in Las Vegas.

Friday remains blustery (north winds 15-25 mph) with mostly sunny conditions and highs in the mid 60s. Lows Friday night dip back to the upper 40s as breezes continue.

Northeast gusts increase to 30 mph on Saturday and that will limit highs to 70° despite a sunny sky.

We spring forward Saturday night, setting the clocks forward one hour to return to daylight saving time. Sunrise and sunset shift one hour later starting Sunday, to near 7 a.m. and 6:45 p.m., respectively.

Sunday looks sunny and milder, in the upper 70s after starting in the low 50s. We'll have some northeast breezes at 10-20 mph to finish the weekend.

Highs next week remain in the upper 70s and will climb to the low 80s next Thursday. A trend through the 80s to almost 90° is expected across the middle of March.

The UV index is "high" from 11 a.m. through noon, meaning a sunburn could happen in 30 minutes for some people, so grab a hat and sunscreen if you're outside from mid-morning to mid-afternoon (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.).

The forecast pollen levels have climbed to the "high" category and will remain elevated for the next month as trees continue to bloom across the valley. Ash, juniper, and elm are the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, and keeping windows closed (especially when it's windy) is advised. Dust and dander aggravate allergies, but vacuuming and dusting often will help.

The air quality forecast is "good" the next few days, although open areas will be inundated with blowing dust Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.