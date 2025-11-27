Justin's Forecast: Mild Thanksgiving Highs, Cooler This Weekend

THANKSGIVING MORNING: Partly cloudy with wake-up temperatures in the upper 40s.

THANKSGIVING AFTERNOON: Highs in the mid-to-upper 60s with high clouds and partial sun.

THANKSGIVING EVENING: Readings dip to the 50s after 7:00 p.m. as high clouds linger.

Chilly nights and mornings continue, with lows in the mid-and-upper 40s through the weekend.

Friday is sunny and even milder, in the upper 60s and possibly 70° in some valley neighborhoods.

The weekend drops to the low 60s Saturday and Sunday (when a minimal 10% chance of a shower develops).

North breezes add to the chill Monday at 10-20 mph, and despite being mostly sunny, we'll remain in the upper 50s. Nighttime lows will be chillier, in the low 40s, next week.

Plan on a chilly stretch next week, coincident with the start of December on Monday, as highs hang in the upper 50s through next Friday.