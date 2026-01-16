Justin's Forecast: Mild Temperatures and Slight Breezes

MORNING: Sunny and chilly with wake-up temperatures in the 40s and low 50s and some breezes at 5-10 mph.

AFTERNOON: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s and north breezes of 10-20 mph.

EVENING: Readings fall to the 50s by 7 p.m. with some breezes at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows in the mid 40s late, a clear sky with 5-10 mph breezes.

Highs remain in the mid 60s Saturday with continued north breezes at 10-20 mph during the daytime and a mostly sunny sky.

Sunday is partly cloudy with calm winds and highs in the mid 60s.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day remains mild and dry. The parade downtown will be partly cloudy with readings rising from the upper 50s at 10 a.m. to the low 60s by noon, which is when you can watch our coverage live on Channel 13. A few breezes of 5-15 mph are expected.

Lows each night and early morning will be chilly, in the low-to-mid 40s in Las Vegas, over the next week.

Stronger gusts near 40 mph are expected for Laughlin today and tomorrow, but Sunday should see maximum north winds limited to 20 mph.

Even though it's winter, the UV index is "moderate" from 11 a.m. through noon, meaning a sunburn could happen in 45 minutes for some people, so grab a hat if you're outside for that long.

The forecast pollen levels are "low" over the next four days, with juniper listed as the predominant pollen type.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow in Las Vegas due to particle pollution.