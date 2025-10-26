Justin's Forecast: Mild Sunday with Afternoon Breezes

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with 5-10 mph breezes and readings falling to the low 60s.

SUNDAY MORNING: Partly cloudy with 5-10 mph breezes and readings in the 60s climbing to the 70s by 10 a.m.

SUNDAY AFTERNOON: Highs in the low 80s with a mostly sunny sky and southwest breezes at 10-20 mph.

The week ahead looks mild, with highs primarily in the low 80s, which is more than 5° above-average for late October.

Nighttime lows will still be cool, in the mid-to-upper 50s away from The Strip.

There will be a few north breezes early Tuesday, and that will add to the morning chill.

Sunshine looks abundant in the week ahead. Even though it's fall, don't forget the sunscreen if you're out enjoying the weather; the UV index is "moderate" from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (sunburn in 45 minutes).

Halloween and Nevada Day will enjoy continued quiet, mild conditions. Las Vegas will be mostly sunny and in the low 80s on Friday afternoon, with trick-or-treat temperatures falling through the 70s under a clear sky with light winds.