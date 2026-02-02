Justin's Forecast: Mild Start to February

MORNING: Partly cloudy with temperatures in the low 50s at daybreak. A few 5-10 mph breezes at times.

AFTERNOON: Mainly sunny with highs in the low 70s with some 5-10 mph breezes.

EVENING: Mainly clear with readings falling from the 60s into the 50s by 9 p.m.

TONIGHT: Clear with some 5-10 mph breezes and lows in the mid-to-upper 40s.

Highs reach the low 70s this week in Las Vegas, including 74° with sunshine Tuesday.

A round of northeast breezes of 10-20 mph Wednesday won't slow down the mild air; highs return to 74° with sunshine.

Expect low 70s Thursday, upper 60s Friday (with thicker high clouds), and low 70s this upcoming weekend.

There are signs that highs will cool considerably for a spell early next week. We see upper 60s Monday, followed by upper 50s and low 60s from Tuesday through Thursday.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" this week due to particle pollution.

The forecast pollen levels are "medium" over the next four days, with juniper and ash listed as the predominant pollen types.

Even though it's winter, the UV index is "moderate" from 11 a.m. through 1 p.m., meaning a sunburn could happen in 45 minutes for some people, so grab a hat if you're outside for that long around midday.