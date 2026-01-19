Justin's Forecast: Mild MLK Day Forecast

MORNING: Mostly sunny and chilly with wake-up temperatures in the 40s and 5 mph breezes.

MLK PARADE: Upper 50s at 10 a.m., then low 60s at 11 a.m., then mid 60s at noon. Some 5-15 mph breezes from the north. It will feel cool in the shade and pleasant in the sun.

AFTERNOON: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s and north breezes of 5-15 mph.

EVENING: Readings fall to the 50s by 7 p.m. with some 5-10 mph breezes.

TONIGHT: Lows near 40° late, a clear sky with 5-10 mph breezes.

Highs drop to the low 60s Tuesday afternoon with a mostly sunny sky and light winds at 5-10 mph. Tuesday night may get as cold as the upper 30s in Las Vegas!

Southern Nevada turns mostly cloudy Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low 60s and nighttime lows in the low 40s.

Mostly sunny Friday through the weekend but highs remain limited to the low 60s, which is typical for late January.

A jump back to the mid-and-upper 60s should kick in next Tuesday and beyond.

Even though it's winter, the UV index is "moderate" from 11 a.m. through noon, meaning a sunburn could happen in 45 minutes for some people, so grab a hat if you're outside for that long around midday.

The forecast pollen levels are "low" over the next four days, with juniper listed as the predominant pollen type.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow in Las Vegas due to particle pollution.