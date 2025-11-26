Justin's Forecast: Mild Highs Through Thanksgiving Week

MORNING: High clouds with a chilly start in the 40s and 50s and light winds.

AFTERNOON: Highs in the mid 60s with sunshine and light winds.

EVENING: Increasing high clouds, otherwise quiet and chilly, with readings in the mid 50s by 8 p.m.

TONIGHT: High clouds with lows near 50°.

Chilly nights and mornings continue through the rest of Thanksgiving week.

Another round of high clouds is here for Thanksgiving but dry conditions prevail. Thursday starts near 50° and finishes in the mid 60s.

Friday is mostly sunny and therefore a little milder, in the upper 60s in the afternoon.

The weekend brings a drop to the low 60s Saturday and the upper 50s Sunday (when a 20% chance of light showers develops).

North breezes accentuate the chill on Monday, when despite being mostly sunny, we'll remain in the upper 50s. Nighttime lows will be chillier, in the low 40s, Sunday night through next week.

Plan on a chilly stretch next week, with highs in the upper 50s to near 60° through next Friday.