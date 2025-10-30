Justin's Forecast: Mild Days and Cool Nights Continue

MORNING: Clear and chilly with a mix of upper 50s and low 60s at sunrise. Light 5 mph breezes. Climbing into the 70s by 10 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Low 80s with sunshine and light 5-10 mph breezes.

EVENING: Cooling into the 70s after sunset at 5:45 p.m.

TONIGHT: Lows in the upper 50s to near 60° after midnight.

This week remains dry, and Southern Nevada isn't expecting any rain for the next 1-2 weeks.

High clouds and a cool morning are in the forecast on Friday (Nevada Day and Halloween). Afternoon highs in the low 80s quickly cool through the 70s in the evening for trick-or-treaters. Sunset is around 5:45 p.m.

Nighttime lows will remain cool, in the mid 50s to near 60° around Las Vegas.

Sunshine looks abundant Saturday (high 81°). Even though it's fall, don't forget the sunscreen if you're out enjoying the weather; the UV index is "moderate" from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (sunburn in 45 minutes).

Sunday into next week looks mostly sunny, and calm and dry conditions will last through next week. Highs range from the low 80s Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday to the upper 70s Wednesday and beyond.

The forecast pollen levels are "low" over the next four days, with elm, chenopods, and sagebrush listed as the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" in Las Vegas the next couple days due to particle pollution.