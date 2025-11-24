Justin's Forecast: Mild Days and Chilly Nights This Week

MORNING: Clear and calm and cold early, with wake-up temperatures in the upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Highs in the mid 60s with a sunny sky and light winds at 5-10 mph.

EVENING: Clear and quiet and chilly, with readings dropping from the low 60s to the upper 50s around 7 p.m.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold with late night lows in the mid 40s.

On the heels of frequent rain last week and this past weekend, a quiet stretch of weather covers Southern Nevada through Thanksgiving week.

Chilly nights and early mornings in the mid 40s are close to average for late November. Highs in the mid 60s are a few degrees above-average, and sunshine adds to the mild feel.

Thanksgiving begins at 47° around 7 a.m. and sees a mix of clouds and partial sun with afternoon highs near 67°.

The weekend brings thicker clouds and a drop in temperatures. Look for 62° Saturday as north breezes develop at 5-15 mph. Sunday only sees upper 50s in the afternoon as 30% rain chances develop and north winds at 10-20 mph add to the chill.

Plan on a colder stretch of weather next week, with highs in the low 50s and nighttime lows in the low 40s (possibly upper 30s in some neighborhoods).