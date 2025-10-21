Justin's Forecast: Mild Afternoons, Clouds Tonight with a Stray Shower

MORNING: Upper 50s and low 60s early, sunshine lifts readings to the 70s by 10 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Sunny and calm with highs in the low 80s.

TONIGHT: Turning mostly cloudy with a 10% shower chance and lows in the low 60s.

A quiet stretch of weather continues this week, although a round of clouds may bring a few light showers tonight through Wednesday morning.

Wednesday sees increasing sun after some early morning clouds and a lingering 10% shower chance. Highs will reach 80° and breezes will stay light.

Thursday and Friday are mainly sunny with cool starts near 60° (50s away from The Strip) and mild afternoons close to 80°, which is just a little above-average for late October.

The weekend turns breezy as a weather system crosses the West. Saturday is mostly cloudy with 81° and some 20 mph southwest gusts. Sunday is partly cloudy and in the mid 70s; gusts of 25 mph will come from the southwest in the morning and the northwest in the afternoon.

A brief drop to the low 70s is here Monday; lows that morning will be cooler, in the mid 50s.

Even though it's fall, don't forget the sunscreen if you're out enjoying the weather; the UV index is "moderate" from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (sunburn in 45 minutes).

The forecast pollen levels are "low" over the next four days, with sagebrush, ragweed, and elm as the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" in Las Vegas the next couple days; the light winds, cool nights, and mild afternoons have allowed some fine particle pollution and ozone to build.