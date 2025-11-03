Justin's Forecast: Mild Afternoons and Cool Nights Continue

MORNING: Sunrise is at 6:06 a.m. and readings then will be in the mid-and-upper 50s. Low 60s after 7 a.m. will reach the low 70s before 10 a.m. Look for sunshine and some high clouds with light winds.

AFTERNOON: Low 80s with a mix of high clouds and sunshine.

EVENING: Sunset officially hits at 4:42 p.m. and with high clouds it may be extra colorful. Temperatures drop through the 70s after dark.

TONIGHT: Lows in the upper 50s with a partly-to-mostly cloudy sky.

Southern Nevada doesn't expect any rain for the next week. Mild temperatures continue all week.

Highs in the low 80s are about 5° shy of records for early November; these numbers are almost 10° above average.

Highs will dip to the mid-and-upper 70s Thursday and beyond. There are indications that Southern Nevada will drop to the upper 60s by next Thursday (November 13th) and that may last through mid-month.

Nighttime lows will remain cool, in the mid 50s to near 60° around Las Vegas.

Even though it's fall, don't forget the sunscreen if you're out enjoying the weather; the UV index is "moderate" from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (sunburn in 45 minutes).

The forecast pollen levels are "low" over the next four days, with elm, chenopods, and sagebrush listed as the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" in Las Vegas the next couple days due to particle pollution.