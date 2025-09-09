Justin's Forecast: Mid 90s Today with Afternoon Breezes

MORNING: Sunny and in the mid-and-upper 70s early with 80s by 9 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Sunny and warm and breezy, with highs in the mid 90s and southwest winds at 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Upper 80s after sunset as 10-20 mph breezes linger.

Afternoon breezes will gust to 25 mph today and tomorrow, then 20 mph Thursday, before relaxing Friday and Saturday. Breezes pick back up to 20 mph Sunday and Monday.

Highs dip near 90° tomorrow and Thursday, and might stay in the upper 80s Friday for the first time since late June. Low-and-mid 90s are back this weekend and next week, which is close to average for mid-September.

Nighttime and early morning temperatures will be cooler, in the upper 60s and low 70s, for the next week.

In spite of the lower temperatures, don't forget the sunscreen; the UV index is still "very high" from noon to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes). Sunscreen, a broad hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are smart if you're outside for any length of time between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

The forecast pollen levels are "medium" this week, with ragweed, chenopods, and sagebrush listed as the predominant pollen types.