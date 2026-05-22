Justin's Forecast: Mid 90s Through Memorial Day Weekend, Some Breezes

MORNING: Partly cloudy with light winds and temperatures in the 70s early. We'll reach the 80s by 10 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s and southeast breezes at 10-20 mph.

EVENING: Mainly clear with 10-20 mph south-southwest breezes and temperatures in the 80s after 8 p.m.

TONIGHT: Lows in the low 70s with 10-15 mph breezes.

Some 20-25 mph P.M. gusts are expected Saturday, Sunday, and Memorial Day. Highs will be around 96° in Las Vegas each afternoon with mostly sunny conditions.

Nighttime and early morning low temperatures rise to the low 70s across the weekend.

A round of strong wind develops Tuesday; we expect south-southwest gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon, bringing the threat of spotty power outages and blowing dust. Highs will be in the low 90s and we'll be sunny.

A dip to the mid 80s is here Wednesday and Thursday; gusts linger at 25 mph Wednesday then weaken to 15 mph Thursday.

A trend back to the mid 90s arrives next weekend (May 30th and 31st), and we'll likely touch 100° in early June.

The air quality forecast is "unhealthy for sensitive groups" today and tomorrow for excess amounts of ozone; particle pollution is also a concern.

Forecast pollen levels are "medium" with ragweed, grasses, and oak listed as the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

Sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. today; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strongest from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m., when a sunburn can happen in 15 to 30 minutes.