Justin's Forecast: Mid 70s Today, 80s Thursday Through Sunday

MORNING: It's a cool morning near 50° with light breezes (5 mph) and high clouds filtering the sunshine. Las Vegas rises to the 60s by 9 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Highs hit 75° and midday sunshine may give way to a few more high clouds as the day wears on. The winds look light at only 5-10 mph.

EVENING: Partly cloudy with light breezes and reading falling through the 60s and into the 50s by 10:00 p.m.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with light winds and lows in the low 50s.

Wednesday sees daybreak temperatures in the low 50s and mild afternoon highs in the upper 70s. Some neighborhoods on the east side of Las Vegas may sneak to the low 80s. We'll be partly cloudy and calm with 5-10 mph breezes.

Thursday through Sunday deliver highs in the low 80s for the first time this year! Typically, Las Vegas sees its first 80° day in mid-March, so this is more than two weeks ahead of schedule. While it's not unheard of to have 80s in February, it's not common, either. In the last 10 years, we've had five days in the 80s (three in 2016 and two in 2025), so the fact that we're forecasting three days in the 80s to round out February 2026 is impressive.

Breezes pick up a tad this weekend, from the southwest at 10-20 mph. The forecast of 83° each weekend afternoon should beat the standing records for those two days (both are 82° from 1986).

We'll dip slightly to the upper 70s Monday and the low 70s Tuesday and Wednesday as weak low pressure tracks across the Desert Southwest.

Nighttime lows will be in the 50s during this stretch.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" due to particle pollution over the next few days.

The forecast pollen levels have climbed to "medium-high" and will remain elevated for the next month as trees bloom across the valley. Ash, juniper, and elm are the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, and keeping windows closed (especially when it's windy) is advised. Dust and dander can also aggravate allergies, but vacuuming and dusting your home will alleviate those impacts.

Even though it's winter, the UV index is "moderate" from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m., meaning a sunburn could happen in 45 minutes for some people, so grab a hat and sunscreen if you're outside for that long between late morning and mid-afternoon.