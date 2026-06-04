Justin's Forecast: Major Heat Risk Next Two Days

MORNING: Mainly sunny and mild with sunrise temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

AFTERNOON: Forecast high of 106° with sunshine. A few southwest winds at 10-20 mph. The record high is 109° from 2021.

EVENING: Southwest breezes at 10-15 mph with readings in the 90s.

TONIGHT: Lows in the upper 70s with some 5-10 mph breezes.

Highs return to 106° Friday as the heat risk remains in the "major" category; this means even healthy people can suffer from the heat if they don't have access to water and shade.

Late night and early morning lows remain in the 70s through the weekend into next week.

Maximum winds will reach 25 mph Friday afternoon, and gusts hit 35 mph Saturday and Sunday. A breezy stretch is expected next week; 30 mph gusts are anticipated each afternoon Monday through Wednesday, with 25 mph gusts lingering next Thursday.

Highs are near 102° Saturday, when partly cloudy conditions develop. The forecast dips slightly to the upper 90s Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, with mid 90s for the middle of next week.

The air quality forecast is "unhealthy for sensitive groups" today and tomorrow due to ozone.

Forecast pollen levels are "medium" with ragweed, grasses, and oak listed as the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

Sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strongest from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m., when a sunburn can happen in 15 to 30 minutes.