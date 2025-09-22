Justin's Forecast: Low-and-Mid 90s Continue

MORNING: Starting in the 70s with a partly cloudy sky as showers move from San Diego to Phoenix and bypass Southern Nevada. Fall begins at 11:19 a.m., when the sun is directly over the equator, meaning equal amounts of day and night around the world.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s and breezes of 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Readings in the 80s, with 70s by midnight, and late night lows in the low 70s.

Highs will be slightly above-average to start the week, in the low-to-mid 90s.

Small rain and storm chances materialize by the end of the week, with Thursday at 30% and Friday at 20% in Las Vegas.

As a result, highs trend to 89°-90° Friday through the weekend.

Nighttime and early morning temperatures remain pleasant, in the upper 60s and low 70s, this week.

Don't forget the sunscreen if you're out enjoying the weather; the UV index is "very high" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15-30 minutes). Sunscreen, a broad hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are smart if you're outside for any length of time between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

The forecast pollen levels are "medium" this week, with ragweed, chenopods, and sagebrush listed as the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "good" the next couple days.