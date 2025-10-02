Justin's Forecast: Low 90s Today, Windy with Mid 80s Tomorrow

MORNING: Cool readings in the upper 60s and low 70s early. Sunshine sends temperatures to the 80s after 10 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s with south breezes at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and in the 70s after 9 p.m., with late night lows in the mid-and-upper 60s.

TOMORROW: Southwest gusts past 35 mph in the afternoon may kick up some dust. Highs reach the mid 80s after starting in the 60s and 70s in the early morning.

Las Vegas trends to the low 80s this weekend, with nighttime and early morning lows in the low 60s, both of which are below-average for early October.

Even though it's fall, don't forget the sunscreen if you're out enjoying the weather; the UV index is "high" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 30 minutes). Sunscreen, a broad hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are smart if you're outside for any length of time between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

The forecast pollen levels are "medium" today and tomorrow, with ragweed, chenopods, and sagebrush listed as the predominant pollen types, but slight relief is possible midweek as levels drop to the "low-medium" category.

The air quality forecast is "good" the next couple days.