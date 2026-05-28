Justin's Forecast: Low 80s with Breezes, 90s This Weekend, 100s Next Week

MORNING: Cool temperatures in the upper 50s and 60s early. Sunshine and 5-15 mph lingering breezes.

AFTERNOON: South winds at 15-25 mph with mostly sunny weather and highs in the low 80s.

EVENING: Southwest winds at 15-25 mph with readings in the 70s.

TONIGHT: Lows in the low 60s with 10-20 mph breezes.

Friday sees a cool morning in the 60s with lingering 10-20 mph breezes. Highs return to the low 80s Friday afternoon, which is well below-average for late May.

A warming trend to the 90s arrives this weekend (91° Saturday, 95° Sunday) with calm, sunny conditions. Wake-up temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s each morning.

Triple digits are back as we flip the calendar to June. Monday is sunny and 99°, and highs range from 100° to 103° next Tuesday through Friday. Nighttime lows next week will be in the low-and-mid 70s.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today (ozone and particle pollution) and tomorrow (ozone).

Forecast pollen levels are "medium" with ragweed, grasses, and oak listed as the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

Sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. today; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strongest from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m., when a sunburn can happen in 15 to 30 minutes.