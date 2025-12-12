Justin's Forecast: Low 70s Continue in Las Vegas

MORNING: Wake-up temperatures in the 40s and low 50s early, then 60s by 9 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Sunny with highs in the low 70s, about 15° above-average.

EVENING: A drop through the 60s into the 50s by 8 p.m.

TONIGHT: Lows in the upper 40s late.

Friday's forecast of 72° is 2° shy of the record of 74° from 1958.

Saturday sees 70° with a mostly sunny sky. The record for the date is 71° from 2017.

Sunday brings 69° and a mostly cloudy morning should turn partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Nighttime lows in the upper 40s to near 50° around Las Vegas are expected for the foreseeable future. That's chilly, but nearly 10° above-average for December.

Highs in the mid-to-upper 60s next week are still more than 10° above-average.

A weather pattern change brings shower chances Christmas week. Right now, we see a 10% chance Monday (December 22), a 20% chance Tuesday (December 23), and 30% chance Wednesday (Christmas Eve, December 24), and a 20% chance Thursday (Christmas Day, December 25). Highs will gradually drop near 60° by Christmas Day.