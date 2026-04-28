Justin's Forecast: Light Winds Today and Tomorrow, Warming Up This Week

MORNING: A chilly start in the 50s with light winds at 5 mph and a clear sky. Low 60s return by 9 a.m.

AFTERNOON: East breezes at 5-10 mph with a mostly sunny sky and a high of 79° by 5 p.m.

EVENING: Cooling into the 60s by 9 p.m. with light winds and a clear sky.

TONIGHT: Lows in the mid-to-upper 50s with continued quiet conditions.

Highs warm to the low 80s Wednesday as light winds linger.

Expect mid 80s Thursday and upper 80s Friday as mostly sunny weather continues. North breezes at 10-20 mph are in the forecast both of those days.

Nighttime lows will be in the low-to-mid 60s Wednesday night through the upcoming weekend.

The weekend is warmer, near 90° on Saturday and Sunday. Light winds Saturday give way to southwest winds at 15-25 mph on Sunday, when the sky turns partly cloudy.

Wind ramps up to 15-30 mph on Monday (from the south) and highs will reach the mid 80s with partly cloudy conditions.

A dip to the upper 70s and low 80s is expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

Forecast pollen levels are "medium-high" today and "medium" the rest of the week; ragweed, olive, and grasses are the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting more often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow due to ozone.

The UV index is "high" to "very high" from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m., when a sunburn could happen in 15 to 30 minutes. Sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. today; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside.