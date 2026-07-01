Justin's Forecast: Last Day in the 90s, Breezes Pick Up This Afternoon

MORNING: Sunny and mild with light winds. Las Vegas in the 70s at daybreak with 80s after 8 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Sunny and in the upper 90s with south breezes at 15-25 mph.

EVENING: Clear with lingering 10-15 mph breezes and readings falling to the 80s after 9 p.m.

TONIGHT: Lows in the upper 70s after midnight with 5-15 mph breezes and a clear sky.

Las Vegas just finished its 7th warmest June on record, but July begins with below-average highs (98°).

Afternoon breezes of 15-25 mph are expected today, Thursday, and Friday.

Highs return to 100° Thursday, 102° Friday, 104° Saturday, and 105° Sunday.

The Fourth of July is Saturday and it looks hot but quiet: expect a partly cloudy sky with light winds at 5-15 mph. Highs near 104° are average for early July.

Lows rise from the upper 70s this week to the low 80s this weekend to the mid 80s next week.

Highs trend near 110° next week, which is as hot as it's been so far this year.

No rain chances are expected over the next two weeks.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today due to ozone.

Forecast pollen levels are "low" the next three days, with ragweed, grasses, and sagebrush listed as the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

Sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strong enough between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. that a sunburn can happen in just 15 to 30 minutes. From noon to 2 p.m. a sunburn is possible in just 10 minutes!