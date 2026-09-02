Justin's Forecast: Las Vegas enjoys 70s Early, 90s Later, Still Windy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MORNING: It's in the 70s at sunrise with a sunny sky and south winds at 10-20 mph.

AFTERNOON: High of 96° with sunny, windy conditions: expect southwest breezes at 15-30 mph.

EVENING: Mild and breezy with temperatures in the 80s after sunset as southwest breezes linger at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and breezy with southwest winds at 10-25 mph and lows in the low-to-mid 70s.

Highs in the 90s are expected for the rest of the week. After an historically warm August it's been nice to start September with below-average temperatures.

Afternoon gusts return to 30 mph Thursday and Friday. Saturday sees 25 mph gusts, and rain and storm chances will ramp for Labor Day weekend. Thundershower chances reach 30% Saturday, 50% Sunday, 30% Monday, and 20% Tuesday.

Sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strong enough between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. that a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes.

The air quality forecast is "good" today and tomorrow.

Forecast pollen levels are "high" today and "moderate" the rest of this week with ragweed, chenopods, and grasses listed as the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.