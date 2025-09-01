Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Justin's Forecast: Labor Day Heat, Storm Chances Tuesday and Wednesday

MORNING: Mostly sunny and in the low 80s early.

AFTERNOON: Sunny and hot with highs near 105°.

THIS EVENING: Clear and quiet with readings in the 90s until 10 p.m.

Don't forget the sunscreen if you're poolside on this Labor Day. The UV index is still "very high" from noon to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes). Sunscreen, a broad hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are smart if you're outside for any length of time between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Partly-to-mostly cloudy conditions with 30% to 40% storm chances are here Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will dip to the upper 90s as a result.

Spotty storms on Tuesday

Smaller (10% to 20%) storm chances linger Thursday through the upcoming weekend. Highs will hover in the upper 90s.

The forecast pollen levels are "medium" this week, with ragweed, chenopods, and grass listed as the predominant pollen types.

