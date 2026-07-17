Justin's Forecast: Isolated Storms Continue, Muggy and Warm

MORNING: Partly-to-mostly cloudy and humid and in the 80s at daybreak. Spotty showers and thundershowers are possible; the chance is 30%.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy and humid with a high of 101°. The chance of passing rain and lightning remains at 30%.

EVENING: Partly cloudy and humid with readings in the 90s and a lingering 20% chance for a shower or thundershower.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and humid. Lows briefly dip to the upper 80s late.

Rain and storm chances remain near 20% Saturday and 30% Sunday. Chances range from 20% to 30% through all of next week.

Highs range from 103° to 105° this weekend through next week. Nighttime and early morning lows remain warm, in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Despite an increase in clouds this week, sun protection is still advised between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strong enough between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. that a sunburn can happen in just 15 to 30 minutes. From noon to 2 p.m. a sunburn is possible in just 10 minutes!

Forecast pollen levels are "low" this week, with ragweed, grasses, and chenopods listed as the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow due to ozone.