Justin's Forecast: Isolated Early T'Shower, Sunny Afternoon

MORNING: Upper 50s and low 60s early with a partly-to-mostly cloudy sky and 10% chance of passing showers or thundershowers.

AFTERNOON: Sunny and calm with highs in the low 80s.

TONIGHT: Turning mostly cloudy after midnight with a 10% shower chance and lows near 60°.

Thursday and Friday are mainly sunny with cool starts near 60° (50s away from The Strip) and mild afternoons close to 80°; just a little above-average for late October.

The weekend turns breezy as a weather system crosses the West. Saturday is mostly cloudy with 81° and some 20 mph southwest gusts. Sunday is partly-to-mostly cloudy and in the upper 70s with some 20 mph southwest gusts.

A brief drop to the mid 70s is here Monday and Tuesday; lows those mornings will be cooler, in the mid 50s.

Even though it's fall, don't forget the sunscreen if you're out enjoying the weather; the UV index is "moderate" from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (sunburn in 45 minutes).

The forecast pollen levels are "low" over the next four days, with sagebrush, ragweed, and elm as the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" in Las Vegas the next couple days; the light winds, cool nights, and mild afternoons have allowed some fine particle pollution and ozone to build.