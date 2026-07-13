Justin's Forecast: Humid with Monsoon Storm Chances This Week

MORNING: Partly cloudy and humid and warm. Near 90° at daybreak. 10% chance passing shower.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy and humid and hot. High of 104° with southwest winds 10-20 mph. 30% chance passing thundershower.

EVENING: Partly cloudy and humid with 90s. 10% chance passing shower.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and humid. Lows briefly dip to the upper 80s late. 10% chance passing shower.

The muggy weather set-up remains favorable for spotty monsoon storms through the week, with chances at 10% Tuesday and Wednesday, 20% Thursday, 40% Friday, 30% Saturday, and 10% Sunday.

Highs range between 102° and 108° this week, and humidity will persist all week. Nighttime and early morning lows will be warm, in the upper 80s.

Despite an increase in clouds this week, sun protection is still advised between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strong enough between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. that a sunburn can happen in just 15 to 30 minutes. From noon to 2 p.m. a sunburn is possible in just 10 minutes!

Forecast pollen levels are "low" this week, with ragweed, grasses, and chenopods listed as the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

The air quality forecast is "good" today and tomorrow!