Justin's Forecast: Humid and Very Hot, Only a 10% Storm Chance

MORNING: Partly cloudy and humid with upper 80s at daybreak. Light breezes.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy and humid and hotter, with a high of 108°. Just a 10% chance for a shower or thundershower. Better chances in the mountains.

EVENING: Partly cloudy and humid with readings above 100° through midnight. A lingering 10% chance for a shower or thundershower.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and humid. Lows briefly dip to the upper 80s late.

The muggy weather set-up remains in place for the foreseeable future, and south-southwest winds at 15-25 mph Thursday evening and night will usher in higher humidity.

Storm chances remain at 10% Thursday, then rise to 40% Friday as south winds linger at 10-20 mph. Storm chances remain near 30% Saturday and 20% Sunday into early next week.

Highs near 108° Thursday will range from 103° to 105° Friday through next week. Nighttime and early morning lows remain warm, in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Despite an increase in clouds this week, sun protection is still advised between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strong enough between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. that a sunburn can happen in just 15 to 30 minutes. From noon to 2 p.m. a sunburn is possible in just 10 minutes!

Forecast pollen levels are "low" this week, with ragweed, grasses, and chenopods listed as the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

The air quality forecast is "good" today and tomorrow!