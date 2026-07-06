Justin's Forecast: Hottest Temps of 2026 This Week

MORNING: Sunny and warm with 80s early, 90s by 9 a.m., and 100s by 11 a.m. Light breezes with some humidity.

AFTERNOON: Sunny and hot, with southwest winds at 15-25 mph. A bit of humidity as highs hit 107°.

EVENING: Clear with lingering 10-20 mph breezes and readings dropping into the 90s by 9 p.m.

TONIGHT: Lows briefly dip to the mid 80s late.

Highs hover near 110° tomorrow through the weekend, so this will be the hottest stretch of 2026. While no records will be broken, afternoon temperatures will be 5°-7° above-average.

Nighttime lows will also be warm, in the mid 80s, through the week.

Readings may dip near 105° early next week as a little monsoon moisture fuels a 10% pop-up storm chance.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow due to ozone.

Forecast pollen levels are "low-medium" today and "medium" the rest of the week, with ragweed, grasses, and chenopods listed as the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

Sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strong enough between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. that a sunburn can happen in just 15 to 30 minutes. From noon to 2 p.m. a sunburn is possible in just 10 minutes!