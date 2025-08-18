Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Justin's Forecast: Hot Week, Weekend Storm Chances

Channel 13 Weather Forecast | Monday, August 18
Channel 13 Weather Forecast for August 18
Hot Week, Weekend Storm Chances
MORNING: Sunny with 80s at daybreak and 90s by 10 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Hotter than we've been, near 104° at 4 p.m., with sunshine and gusts near 15 mph.

EVENING: Temperatures in the 90s after sunset with 80s by midnight and late-night lows in the low 80s in Las Vegas.

An Extreme Heat Watch is already posted for Wednesday through Saturday across much of Southern Nevada. Highs flirt with 110° Thursday and Friday, close to record levels.

Forecast highs in Las Vegas the next 10 days

Humidity increases Thursday, bringing a 20% rain and storm chance. The chance climbs to 40% Friday and 50% Saturday and Sunday as the humidity goes up a notch. A mostly cloudy sky is expected Friday through the weekend. Weekend highs will drop below 105°.

Nighttime lows will be very warm this week, in the mid-to-upper 80s.

There's a chance for highs to be limited to the 90s early next week as monsoon storm chances linger Monday through Wednesday.

Monsoon moisture returns to Southern Nevada later this week

The UV index is "very high" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes). Sunscreen, a broad hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are smart if you're outside for any length of time between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

The forecast pollen levels are "medium" this week, with ragweed, chenopods, and grass listed as the predominant pollen types.

