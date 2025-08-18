Justin's Forecast: Hot Week, Weekend Storm Chances

MORNING: Sunny with 80s at daybreak and 90s by 10 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Hotter than we've been, near 104° at 4 p.m., with sunshine and gusts near 15 mph.

EVENING: Temperatures in the 90s after sunset with 80s by midnight and late-night lows in the low 80s in Las Vegas.

An Extreme Heat Watch is already posted for Wednesday through Saturday across much of Southern Nevada. Highs flirt with 110° Thursday and Friday, close to record levels.

Humidity increases Thursday, bringing a 20% rain and storm chance. The chance climbs to 40% Friday and 50% Saturday and Sunday as the humidity goes up a notch. A mostly cloudy sky is expected Friday through the weekend. Weekend highs will drop below 105°.

Nighttime lows will be very warm this week, in the mid-to-upper 80s.

There's a chance for highs to be limited to the 90s early next week as monsoon storm chances linger Monday through Wednesday.

The UV index is "very high" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes). Sunscreen, a broad hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are smart if you're outside for any length of time between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

The forecast pollen levels are "medium" this week, with ragweed, chenopods, and grass listed as the predominant pollen types.