Justin's Forecast: Hot Week Ahead with Strengthening Winds

MORNING: Sunny and calm with readings in the upper 70s and low 80s early, then 90s by 10 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Forecast high of 106° with some southwest winds at 15-25 mph and plenty of sun.

EVENING: Clear with readings dropping into the 90s by 9 p.m. alongside 10-20 mph breezes.

TONIGHT: Lows in the low 80s with 5-10 mph breezes and a clear sky.

No records will be tied or broken this week, but the heat is on: Tuesday hits 109°, Wednesday 106°, Thursday 107°, and Friday 106° before a trend to 102° Saturday and the upper 90s Sunday and next Monday.

Afternoon wind gusts reach 25 mph again tomorrow, then get worse the rest of the week. Wednesday sees 30 mph gusts, Thursday 35 mph, with Friday and Saturday gusts up to 40 mph. The winds finally die down Sunday into early next week.

Nighttime lows will be in the low-to-mid 80s this week in Las Vegas.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" due to ozone.

Forecast pollen levels are "low" with ragweed, grasses, and sagebrush listed as the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

Sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strong enough between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. that a sunburn can happen in just 15 to 30 minutes. At noon, a sunburn is possible in just 10 minutes!