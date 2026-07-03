Justin's Forecast: Hot and Dry 4th of July Weekend

MORNING: Mostly sunny and mild with light winds. Las Vegas rises from the 70s at daybreak to the 80s by 8 a.m. and 90s after 10 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Sunny and hot, with highs near 102° and late afternoon south breezes at 10-20 mph.

EVENING: Clear with lingering 10-20 mph breezes and readings in the 90s through 10 p.m.

TONIGHT: Lows briefly dip to the upper 70s late.

High clouds will increase this 4th of July weekend, but winds should be fairly light. Expect a seasonably hot Independence Day with a high of 104° and south breezes at 5-15 mph.

Late night lows rise to the low 80s this weekend and the mid 80s next week as the pattern starts to sizzle. Highs trend near 110° for most of next week, which is as hot as it's been so far this year.

No rain chances are expected over the next two weeks.

The air quality forecast is "unhealthy for sensitive groups" today and tomorrow due to ozone.

Forecast pollen levels are "low" the next four days, with ragweed, grasses, and chenopods listed as the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

Sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strong enough between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. that a sunburn can happen in just 15 to 30 minutes. From noon to 2 p.m. a sunburn is possible in just 10 minutes!