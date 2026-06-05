Justin's Forecast: Hot and Breezy Today, Winds Pick Up Tomorrow

MORNING: Sunny and mild with temperatures in the 80s early and 90s after 9 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Forecast high of 106° with sunshine and southwest winds at 15-25 mph. The record high is 109° from 2016.

EVENING: Southwest breezes at 10-15 mph with readings in the 90s.

TONIGHT: Lows in the upper 70s and low 80s with 10-15 mph breezes and a clear sky.

Wind gusts hit 35 mph Saturday and 30 mph Sunday. A breezy stretch is expected next week; 35 mph gusts are anticipated Monday through Wednesday, with 25 mph gusts Thursday.

Highs hit 102° Saturday with partly cloudy conditions in addition to the wind. The forecast dips slightly to the mid-and-upper 90s Sunday through next week.

Late night and early morning lows remain in the 70s through next week.

The air quality forecast is "unhealthy for sensitive groups" today due to ozone, and "moderate" tomorrow due to ozone and particle pollution.

Forecast pollen levels are "medium" with ragweed, grasses, and oak listed as the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

Sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strongest from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m., when a sunburn can happen in 15 to 30 minutes.