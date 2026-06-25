Justin's Forecast: Hot and Breezy Today, Strong Winds Friday and Saturday

MORNING: Sunny and mild, with 80s early and 90s after 9 a.m. Light breezes early.

AFTERNOON: Sunny and warm, with a high of 105°, as southwest winds reach 15-25 mph.

EVENING: Clear and mild, with 90s after sunset and continued 15-25 mph southwest breezes.

TONIGHT: Clear with lingering winds at 15-20 mph. Lows near 80°.

Southwest wind gusts reach 40 mph Friday and 45 mph Saturday, elevating the fire danger on account of the low humidity. Additionally, blowing dust, crosswinds while driving, downed tree limbs, and spotty power outages are possible.

Amidst the wind, Friday hits 101° and Saturday is limited to 97°. Sunday is 10° below-average, at 93°, after starting in the low 70s. Monday and Tuesday remain in the mid-90s as sunshine continues. Nighttime lows will be in the 70s through the first half of next week.

Highs bounce back to 100° Wednesday, then gradually rise above 105° by next weekend. This sets the stage for a seasonally hot July 4th forecast (sunny and 105° with routine 10-20 mph afternoon breezes).

The air quality forecast is "moderate" due to ozone today, and "moderate" due to ozone and dust tomorrow.

Forecast pollen levels are "medium" with ragweed, grasses, and sagebrush listed as the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

Sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strong enough between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. that a sunburn can happen in just 15 to 30 minutes. From noon to 2 p.m. a sunburn is possible in just 10 minutes!